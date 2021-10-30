Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 8,296,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,907. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

