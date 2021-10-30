Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

LADR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 889,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,054. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ladder Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Ladder Capital worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.