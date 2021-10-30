Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00237228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

