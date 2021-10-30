DABANKING Price Tops $0.0200 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One DABANKING coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. DABANKING has a market cap of $102,356.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DABANKING has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DABANKING alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00237228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

Buying and Selling DABANKING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DABUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DABANKING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DABANKING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.