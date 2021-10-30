CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

CNX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 3,558,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.