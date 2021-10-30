Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
