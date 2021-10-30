Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,839. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.