Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$25.80 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.