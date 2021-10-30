Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.58-3.62 EPS.

BAX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 7,995,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

