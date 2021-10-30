Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.04. Kemper reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,155,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

