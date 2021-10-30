Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $24.25 on Friday, reaching $525.46. 626,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,905. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average of $409.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

