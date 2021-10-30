Revolution Populi (RVP) Hits Market Cap of $84.09 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $84.09 million and $669,067.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

