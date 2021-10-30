Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.
In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
