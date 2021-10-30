Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

