LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.85%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE LTC traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

