BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $8.30 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $19,524.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 39.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00246727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00103087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00123801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

