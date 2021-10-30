Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVDA remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,281. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
