Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVDA remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,281. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.