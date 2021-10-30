The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.