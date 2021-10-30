Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Decreases By 48.7%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.30. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

