Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,986. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

