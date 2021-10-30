CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.520-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of COR stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. 390,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,630. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

