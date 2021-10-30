SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 429.1% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.99 or 0.99690523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.87 or 0.06902178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00023921 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

