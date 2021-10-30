-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.82. 663,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

