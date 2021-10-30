SonoCoin (SONO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,917.00

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $120,917.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

