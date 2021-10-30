Pigeoncoin Price Down 14.7% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $36,253.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 175.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

