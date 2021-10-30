Step Finance Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

