Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 6,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

