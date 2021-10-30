iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,905 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,553,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,559,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 2,271,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,846. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

