Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Expands By 112.0%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Helium stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 399,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,389. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

