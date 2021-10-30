Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.08. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

