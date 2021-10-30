Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $99.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. 550,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,940. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.