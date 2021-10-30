Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,148.70 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $341,148.70 and approximately $48.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00307887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,714,770 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.