Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

BMO stock traded down C$4.20 on Friday, reaching C$134.37. 5,801,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,450. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$78.70 and a one year high of C$138.67. The company has a market cap of C$87.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.57.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

