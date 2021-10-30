Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Target Price at $45.20

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Empire alerts:

EMLAF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. Empire has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.