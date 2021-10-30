Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Announces Earnings Results

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

Shares of POLY stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.