Project TXA (TXA) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00004887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $85,561.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

