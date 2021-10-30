Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYLOF. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

