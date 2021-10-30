Brokerages Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Target Price at $30.60

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLP shares. Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,038 shares of company stock valued at $184,493. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.