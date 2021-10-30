Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.850 EPS.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,361,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

