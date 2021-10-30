A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

