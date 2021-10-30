Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 348,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $388.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

