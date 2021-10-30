DAEX (DAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,375.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.37 million and $9,375.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00229581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 196.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.