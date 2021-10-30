Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBI remained flat at $$29.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

