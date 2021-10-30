HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 234,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. HPX has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Get HPX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of HPX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in HPX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in HPX during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in HPX by 63.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.