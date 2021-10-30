Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in October

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GGGSF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. Greggs has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

