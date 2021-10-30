Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

