Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOM. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International by 0.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

