CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 264,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $147.85.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.