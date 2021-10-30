Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kirby stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. Kirby has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

