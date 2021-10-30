CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $49.66 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

