Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $4.44 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00007219 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $87.87 million and $1.25 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003569 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001340 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,650,214 coins and its circulating supply is 19,809,686 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

