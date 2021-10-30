Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in October

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KAJMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

About Kajima

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

